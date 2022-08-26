A Tehachapi man is concerned that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.
Brian Reel is a parent who has attended or observed meetings of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District for at least nine months.
In an email to board Clerk Jackie Wood on Aug. 16, Reel requested that the district cease and desist from three practices including “discussion during ‘public employee evaluation’ of any topics regarding broad district policy not covered by prior board action.”
He also asked that the district stop “agendizing items for closed session without listing the applicable California Government Code Section authorizing the closed session item; and that the district no longer use “the word ‘goals’ as a closed session item (on board agendas), as ‘goals’ is not listed in California Government Code as an authorized closed session item.”
A review of agendas and minutes shows the board has held such closed sessions for superintendent goals and evaluation at nearly half of its meetings since September 2019.
Following receipt of an email response to his “cease and desist” letter from Larson-Everson, Reel conceded that Government Code section citations aren’t required on all closed session items and narrowed his concern to the “superintendent goals and evaluation” agenda item.
His email triggered the district scheduling a special meeting — and closed session — to discuss potential litigation. The meeting was held immediately after the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Prior to the board going into closed session at the special meeting, Reel addressed the five board members present.
“The public employee performance evaluation is clearly authorized in closed session,” he said. Noting that the item “superintendent goals and evaluation” appears regularly as a closed session item on board meeting agendas, Reel said he believes it’s important for goals related to evaluation and district goals to “stand apart.” He said he believes it would be improper to use a confidential public employee evaluation to enact a new district policy or vision.
He asked board members to “please take a step in the direction of transparency, as the past few months have shown that just because the board may consider an item appropriate for closed session doesn’t mean discussing it there will result in the best outcome.”
Reel’s reference appeared to be to emails made public by the district in June in which Trustees Tyler Napier and Joe Wallek said they believed board President Nancy Weinstein allowed inappropriate discussions and did not publicly report action taken in a closed session of the Board of Trustees held on May 10, in violation of the Brown Act.
Weinstein denied the allegation and it has not been brought up at a board meeting since, although the board discussed it in closed session with legal counsel at length following the allegation and directed counsel to respond to the two trustees.
Napier and Wallek were not present at the Aug. 23 school board meetings. Weinstein was present, along with Wood and Trustees Tracy Kelly, Jeff Kermode and Rick Scott.
In follow-up, Reel said the goal of his request is to increase transparency.
“I acknowledge the hard work of the superintendent and board,” he said. “However, it has bothered me for some time that this agenda item would allow literally anything to be discussed behind closed doors. My goal (with) this request is increased transparency of the school board.”
Closed sessions
The Brown Act allows governing boards to meet in closed session for a number of reasons, including potential litigation. According to the agenda, the board went into closed session with legal counsel at the Aug. 23 meeting because of the potential of litigation related to Reel’s “cease and desist” request, which is the first step in asking a governing body to “cure or correct” a Brown Act violation.
The closed session lasted about an hour, after which Weinstein announced that the board took action in closed session to authorize legal counsel to represent the district in connection with the pending demand under the Brown Act and related Government Code section. She said the board will consider its final response at the next meeting, within the 30-day period allowed by law.
The Brown Act allows boards to meet in closed session for personnel matters, as well as to provide direction to negotiators for labor contracts and real estate transactions.
And in most cases, exemptions under the Brown Act are narrowly construed. However, according to the First Amendment Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing free speech, open government and public participation in civic affairs, case law related to the personnel exemption expanded the latitude given to boards in personnel evaluations.
Responding on its website to a question about whether school superintendents' goals should be made in closed session, in April 2012, the FAC responded with information about a 2001 case, Duval v. Board of Trustees of Coalinga-Huron Joint Unified School District.
“The Duval case specifically addressed a meeting in which goals that were established by the school district for its superintendent, and the court determined that the establishment of ‘goals for future improvement’ was part and parcel of ‘the primary objectives of a formal performance evaluation,’ and as such, the plaintiffs had failed to allege any Brown Act violation,” the FAC said.
A reading of the Duval case shows that the circumstances challenged were different from Reel’s expressed concern, but the latitude provided by the Duval decision may support the district’s position.
The court said: “Evaluation of performance” is not restricted to formal, periodic review of the employee’s job performance, but may also include consideration of the criteria for such evaluation, consideration of the process for conducting the evaluation, and other preliminary matters, to the extent those matters constitute an exercise of the legislative body’s discretion in evaluating a particular employee.”
The FAC was responding to a question by a reporter (not from Tehachapi News) about a school district’s practice of discussing superintendent goals and evaluation in closed session, as has been the case in Tehachapi since September 2019. And the FAC attorney added, “it is worth noting that even though the Duval case suggests that the closed meeting you describe would not violate the Brown Act, written records of the goals may qualify as public records that are required to be disclosed under the Public Records Act.”
In responding to Reel’s cease and desist letter, Larson-Everson also cited another case, Versaci v. Superior Court, as supporting the district’s practice.
‘Goals and Evaluation’
Current TUSD board policy states that it is the board’s policy “to establish an evaluation system that enables a fair assessment of the superintendent's effectiveness in leading the district toward established goals, serves to support his/her continued growth in leadership and management skills, and provides a basis for board decisions regarding contract extension and compensation.”
The policy calls for the board to conduct a formal evaluation of the superintendent’s performance and notes that it “may provide additional opportunities throughout the year to review the superintendent's progress toward meeting established goals.”
It also states that the board “shall meet in closed session with the superintendent to discuss the evaluation.”
Also, that the discussion “shall include the establishment of performance goals for the next year and may identify professional development opportunities for the superintendent and/or the entire governance team to address areas of concern, strengthen the relationship between the superintendent and board, or enhance the superintendent's knowledge of current educational issues and leadership and management skills.”
The current superintendent was selected by the board in April 2019 with her appointment to be effective July 1, 2019.
A review of agendas and minutes for the board shows the first mention of “superintendent goals and evaluations” was for a closed session held at the Sept. 10, 2019, meeting. Although there were references to superintendent evaluation in closed session in meetings of the board in prior years, including the word goals in the agenda item was not the district’s practice from at least 2012 until September 2019.
Since then, the board has held 39 regular meetings — with closed goals and evaluation sessions at 20 of them. And goals and evaluation closed sessions were held at nine of 22 special meetings.
The length of these closed sessions varied. Some have been less than an hour and included other items. Other closed sessions included only the goals and evaluation item and lasted several hours.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
