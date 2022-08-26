A Tehachapi man is concerned that a closed session agenda item could allow members of the school board and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to have discussions about goals and their vision for the district behind closed doors — possibly exceeding the bounds of the state’s open meeting law exemptions.

Brian Reel is a parent who has attended or observed meetings of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District for at least nine months.