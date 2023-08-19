Rain began falling in the Tehachapi Valley at about 2 p.m. Saturday, a precursor to heavy precipitation predicted from Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California since 1939.
Shortly before the first raindrops, local officials announced that Tehachapi Mountain Festival events set for Sunday were canceled.
At Golden Hills Community Services District just west of the city, Kern County Fire Department received additional sand around 2 p.m. and resumed providing sand and sandbags to area residents concerned about flooding. Thousands of sandbags were provided by firefighters earlier in the day.
With the city full of visitors for the 60th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said in a 1:49 p.m. news release that Saturday events would continue as scheduled. Just before 4:30 p.m., however, the city announced that the evening's Green Street Getdown concert was moving indoors and would be held at Westlane Brewing, 207 E. H St.
In an announcement on Facebook, the city said the band Soda Crackers will play at the brewery from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by Muleskinners Revival at 7 p.m. and 3 Bad Jacks from 8 to 10 p.m.
Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association posted photos on its Facebook page of volunteers working to prepare the rodeo grounds for Saturday night's performance after the afternoon cloudburst and said the evening performance would go on as scheduled. But at about 6:30 p.m., with some fans already in the stands, an announcement was made that the event was canceled.
In a Facebook post, rodeo officials said that a ditch dug near the entry in an attempt to allow water to drain was preventing livestock from entering the arena safely.
"We can't express the gratitude we feel for all of our fans coming out in pouring rain to support us," the post continued. "We will do everything in our power to make it up to you all."
More information addressing concerns is expected to be posted at tehachapiprorodeo.com by Sunday
The association also announced that Sunday’s rodeo is postponed to Oct. 14, to be held in conjunction with the Tehachapi Apple Festival.
Costelloe said the Sunday event cancellation by the city and the Greater Tehachapi Area Chamber of Commerce was in response to advice from the National Weather Service and emergency management agencies. Around the same time, the weather service warned of possible flash floods and other flooding, saying the storm it called Tropical Cyclone Hilary “will surge into Central California and produce excessive rainfall over the affected areas with the heaviest precipitation expected to fall Sunday and early Monday.”
Sunday events that are canceled include the Thunder on the Mountain car show and festivities at Central Park, Railroad Park and the Tehachapi Rodeo and Events Center.
“The California Highway Patrol is advising against traveling on Sunday as the Tehachapi area is expected to see the heaviest impact of the storm on Sunday afternoon when most events were scheduled to conclude,” Costelloe said.
He noted that chamber officials have been in constant contact with the city and the Tehachapi Police Department, both of which have participated in daily briefings with the National Weather Service and the Kern County Office of Emergency Services to coordinate a response to the weather event.
“While it is difficult to end an event like Mountain Festival early, we must take these warnings and advice from our partners very seriously, and with travel not recommended for Sunday and potentially dangerous road conditions, it is safer for residents, visitors and vendors to conclude events on Saturday,” City Manager Greg Garrett said.
Jeanette Pauer, who helped organize much of the event in her role as president of the chamber, said concern for public safety prompted the decision.
“Unfortunately, the unprecedented nature of this storm system will impact the ‘Diamond Anniversary’ of the Mountain Festival,” she said. “While we always hope for great weather and great memories at Mountain Festival, we need to consider public safety and where this event fits in the grand scheme of things. One day of events is better than nothing, and given the unique nature of this storm, canceling Sunday is the appropriate thing to do.”
The Tehachapi Police Department reminded residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Sunday, avoid areas prone to flooding and contact the police department should in the event of an emergency.
