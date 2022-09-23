Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area.
There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
Plus, fall tours at Tehachapi’s Native American village site — Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park — have been announced, along with a unique twilight tour on Oct. 8.
Mountain Park
If you haven’t been to Tehachapi Mountain Park lately, you might not know about some of the improvements that have been made there.
According to Supervisor Zack Scrivner, the county has spent more than $1.3 million in recent years to improve the 70-year-old regional park — much of it to replace restroom buildings, improve the water system and re-roof and do other work in the cabin area of the group camp.
Located only about 8 miles southwest of the city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Mountain Park offers day use and camping areas, along with a nature trail. The cabins will be used by Tehachapi Unified School District this year for eighth graders and younger students have been able to go to the park for multiple days.
More information about Tehachapi Mountain Park is available online at https://bit.ly/3r4ss6K or by calling 661-868-7000.
Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
You can’t go to Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park by yourself, but tours are offered in the spring and fall and they’ve just begun.
The California State Parks is currently taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachapi, through Nov. 5. Park visitation is only allowed on authorized guided tours, which involve a moderately strenuous 3-mile hike.
Although no structures remain on this Kawaiisu (Nüwa) Native American village site, the area’s rich history comes alive through the trained volunteer tour guides and the clues that the inhabitants left behind.
Tomo Kahni means “winter home” in Kawaiisu, and rock rings mark the locations of many of the kahni, or homes, that were built of juniper boughs. Hundreds of mortar holes in the park tell of a very active past. The tour also includes Medicine Cave, Nettle Springs and a cave with pictographs — a sacred place of the Kawaiisu.
On scheduled days, tours begin at 8:30 a.m. with an orientation at the Tehachapi Museum, 310 S. Green St., Tehachapi. The tour lasts four to five hours including travel time to and from the park; transportation is not provided.
The park staff notes that the tour is not safe for those with heart conditions, breathing problems or walking limitations. Weather at the high-elevation park is variable, so layered clothing is recommended. Ample drinking water, sun protection, and sturdy walking shoes are also necessary.
Tour fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-16 (age 5 and under are free, but not recommended on tours). Tours are limited to 12 people and fill up fast, so reservations are highly recommended for an additional fee of $10 per party. Walk-ins may check for openings at the Tehachapi Museum on the morning of the tour.
To make a reservation or for more information, call 661-946-6092 or email Mojave.Sector@parks.ca.gov. Messages are returned on Mondays and Fridays.
Twilight tour
Tomo-Kahni’s annual Twilight Tour will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Those along for the tour can walk the paths where the Kawaiisu lived as the sun sets, and enjoy the beauty of the village site nestled in the mountains of Sand Canyon as the moon rises.
The tour begins at the Tehachapi Museum to view artifacts from the local American Indian culture, and then caravans to the park for the guided evening/night hike through the ancient village site, led by California State Park staff.
The fee for this special fundraiser for the Tehachapi Heritage League is $20 per person. The tour is limited to 20 guests, so reservations are mandatory. Reservations can be made at the Tehachapi Museum on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 pm, or by calling the museum at 661-822-8152 (leave a message if outside open hours). No guests under 12 please.
As with the regular tours, those with heart conditions or breathing problems should not take this tour.
