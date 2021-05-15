The city of Tehachapi announced it is planning the return of the All-American 4th of July Festival to be held Sunday, July 4. Last year, festivities were canceled — except for the fireworks — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a city news release, this year’s festival, as has been the case since 2018, will be presented by AES Clean Energy, formerly known as S Power.
However, this year's festival will see some changes, including the limitation to just one venue — Philip Marx Central Park — and an entertainment lineup that shifts the focus to local, independent music artists playing on the stage at Central Park from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will kick off with the All-American 5K hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District beginning from the southwest corner of the park with a rolling start time between 7 and 9 a.m.
Runners and the public are then invited to the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast benefiting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Football program in conjunction with the Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club from 7 to 11 a.m. Runners can register for the All-American 5K during the breakfast.
The American Legion will host the Wall of Valor honoring local servicemen and women while the city of Tehachapi will conduct a flag-raising ceremony and performance of the national anthem at noon. Food vendors will be available at the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club hosting the beer garden as part of its annual fundraising efforts.
The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association is returning to operation as well by hosting a craft fair at Central Park throughout the day to showcase local artisans and unique items for sale.
The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association brings back the Bad Bulls riding event at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center beginning at 5 p.m. The event marks the return of live professional sports to Tehachapi in the first marquee rodeo event of the summer. TMRA also produces the annual Mountain Festival PRCA Rodeo each August.
The evening will culminate with a fireworks spectacular originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport at 9 p.m. While there will be no formal events or seating at Coy Burnett Stadium this year, parking and viewing areas are available near the fireworks site and throughout the Tehachapi Valley. The city of Tehachapi will provide a viewing map closer to the event.
Other sponsors include WM (formerly known as Waste Management), the refuse and recycling hauler for the city of Tehachapi.
