A couple was convicted of murder in the death of their 2-month-old son, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.
The infant's father, Matthew Norwood, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death. He faces 25 years to life in the California Department of Corrections.
The infant's mother, Brittney Collins, was convicted of second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in the California Department of Corrections.
On Oct. 17, 2018 medical personnel responded to Willow Springs mobile home park in Tehachapi and found a 2-month-old infant in severe medical distress. The infant was taken by ambulance to Kern Medical and later to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, according to the DA's office.
The infant had suffered a displaced fractured skull and leg, retinal hemorrhaging, fractured ribs, and a fracture to the wrist, and died seven days later, prosecutors said. The Kern County Sheriff's Office investigated the homicide.
During the investigation, Collins told detectives she had observed Norwood squeeze, shake and choke their son in the weeks before the fatal injury, prosecutors said. Collins was charged with murder based upon her failure to act to stop her boyfriend’s abuse of their son, the DA's office said.
“The death of a child is one of the most terrible things that a family or community can experience. It is made all the worse when the death comes at the hands of the child’s own parents. Criminals like Matthew Norwood and Brittney Collins will always face justice in Kern County,” wrote District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a news release.
Norwood and Collins are scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.
