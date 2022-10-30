Tehachapi Unified School District made changes in its election process earlier this year. There are seven trustee areas and four seats are up for election. Because of decisions made during the redistricting process, there are no incumbents. Only voters within a trustee area may vote for a person to represent that area on the board. In some cases, individuals who filed for election later made public their decision not to continue their candidacy but their names will still appear on ballots.
Elections are being held in Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6. Individuals who live outside those areas will not vote for school board representation in this election. In Area 2, candidates are Ben Dewell, Cora Gutierrez and Cassandra Sweeney. In Area 4, active candidates are Dana Christensen and Deborah Du-Sorenson. Erika Gunn also filed for election but later said she was not running. In Area 5 the only remaining active candidate is W. Wayne Cooper after Peter Franco, Nathanael Benton Harbison and Lisa Lopez said they were no longer running for this office. In Area 6, candidates are Paul Kaminski and J. Jeff Schulstad. Angie Cortes previously indicated she is not pursuing election.
Parent group endorsement
A group that manages a Facebook page called “Tehachapi Parents for a Better School Board” has recommended a slate of candidates for four school board seats.
The group has recommended the following candidates: Area 2, Gutierrez; Area 4, Christensen; Area 5, Cooper and Area 6, Schulstad.
The parent group does not identify members on its Facebook page but has 61 followers. It appears to be affiliated with a private Facebook group called “Reopen Tehachapi Schools” that began in 2020 and has remained active with more than 600 members.
In Facebook comments on the “Reopen” page, parents said a lot of time and energy was put into vetting the candidates and that those selected for endorsement were deemed to best represent parents who support a parent’s right to choose on multiple issues.
Those involved indicated they have a bias toward candidates with children in the district and candidates with a belief in in-person instruction, an understanding of the district’s current issues and willingness to listen to the pulse of the community.
The group began organizing in February with a post indicating that “efforts to get a lineup of awesome parent, student, and community centered candidates for the TUSD School Board Election, November 2022, are getting underway!”
And in July a post began: “Over the past two and a half years, so many of you have been up in arms over how many things have been handled by our school board.”
No TAT endorsement
The Tehachapi Association of Teachers has recommended candidates in past school board elections but decided in September not to endorse candidates this year, according to Todd Morrison, chair of the TAT Political Action Committee.
The TAT spent about $10,000 to mail postcards to registered voters in each of the trustee areas, encouraging people to run for office.
Other boards
Seats on the Kern County Board of Education and Kern Community College District Board of Trustees are up for election.
Seat #7 on the county Board of Education represents an area that includes Tehachapi Unified School District as well as Caliente Union, El Tejon Unified, Mojave Unified, Muroc Joint Unified, Southern Kern Unified, South Fork Union and Sierra Sands Unified school districts.
Two candidates are on the ballot — Lori Cisneros of Tehachapi and Ernie Bell of Ridgecrest. Bell is the appointed incumbent.
Seat #2 on the college district board represents that district’s largest geographic area and includes Tehachapi. Two candidates will be on the ballot — Christina Scrivner of Tehachapi and Jennifer Slayton of Ridgecrest. The incumbent did not file for reelection.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
