Election overview - Tehachapi parents.jpeg

A group of Tehachapi parents has recommended four candidates for seats on the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District.

 “Tehachapi Parents for a Better School Board” via Facebook

Tehachapi Unified School District made changes in its election process earlier this year. There are seven trustee areas and four seats are up for election. Because of decisions made during the redistricting process, there are no incumbents. Only voters within a trustee area may vote for a person to represent that area on the board. In some cases, individuals who filed for election later made public their decision not to continue their candidacy but their names will still appear on ballots.

Elections are being held in Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6. Individuals who live outside those areas will not vote for school board representation in this election. In Area 2, candidates are Ben Dewell, Cora Gutierrez and Cassandra Sweeney. In Area 4, active candidates are Dana Christensen and Deborah Du-Sorenson. Erika Gunn also filed for election but later said she was not running. In Area 5 the only remaining active candidate is W. Wayne Cooper after Peter Franco, Nathanael Benton Harbison and Lisa Lopez said they were no longer running for this office. In Area 6, candidates are Paul Kaminski and J. Jeff Schulstad. Angie Cortes previously indicated she is not pursuing election.