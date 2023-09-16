The Tehachapi Police Department is calling for people to join its Volunteers in Police Services program.
Joining the VIPS program would allow you to “come and do great events like the Downtown Farmers Market, the Veterans Day Parade and Fourth of July events,” said Chief Richard Standridge. “We need citizens to help fingerprint local folks trying to get jobs. We also need help with filing big runs to the DA’s office. Basically, we want our citizens involved in every aspect of our police department.”
