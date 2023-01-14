Two Russian nationals were arrested by Tehachapi police on Jan. 13 after a search warrant turned up evidence of a large indoor marijuana growing operation.

In a news release Chief Kent Kroeger said the two were arrested on both felony and misdemeanor charges. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank were booked into custody at the Kern County Jail Central Receiving Facility.