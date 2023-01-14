Two Russian nationals were arrested by Tehachapi police on Jan. 13 after a search warrant turned up evidence of a large indoor marijuana growing operation.
In a news release Chief Kent Kroeger said the two were arrested on both felony and misdemeanor charges. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank were booked into custody at the Kern County Jail Central Receiving Facility.
At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Tehachapi Police conducted a search of a structure in the 400 block of North Curry Street in the city. They were assisted by officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Upon entering the location, officers located a large indoor marijuana growing operation consisting of more than 2,100 marijuana plants, $2,000 in cash and an elaborate lighting and water system designed to support the cultivation of marijuana. The growing operation was estimated to produce approximately $3 million in marijuana per year, according to the news release.
Tehachapi Police Department and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers worked together to remove all the evidence from the location. The case will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for filing.
