Dr. Susan Hall, a physician who practices on West J Street in Tehachapi, has been placed on a four-year probation by the Medical Board of California.
According to documents made public late last month, Dr. Hall was charged with gross negligence, repeated negligent acts and unprofessional conduct in the care and treatment of two patients, both infants. The board noted that the doctor’s acceptance of a stipulated settlement is not an admission of guilt.
The first accusation brought to the medical board stemmed from a 2016 case in which a 6-day-old infant male seen by Dr. Hall was later diagnosed and treated for urosepsis and meningitis and found to have permanent brain damage. The doctor was informed that the infant had been hospitalized with jaundice but did not obtain his hospital records or order a urinalysis.
In another case, in June 2018, the doctor saw a 6-week-old infant male to perform a newborn circumcision and used three stitches to control bleeding. The infant was later taken to the emergency department of a Bakersfield hospital then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital and documents show that it was subsequently determined that the sutures included the urethra and led to urinary obstruction with the dressing likely creating additional tissue necrosis and loss.
In both cases the medical board determined the doctor engaged in gross negligence.
Dr. Hall was first issued a Physician’s and Surgeon’s Certificate by the board in October 2001. It will expire on April 30 unless it is renewed.
The disciplinary order called for revocation of the doctor’s license but the revocation was stayed as part of a settlement agreement that calls for her to be on probation for four years.
During that time she will be required to complete an educational program aimed at correcting any areas of deficient practice or knowledge, in addition to continuing education related to renewal of her license. She also must complete a medical recordkeeping course, clinical competence assessment program and engage and pay for a licensed physician approved by the medical board to monitor her practice. This requirement may be removed upon successful completion of a Clinical Competency Assessment Program.
While on probation, Dr. Hall will also be prohibited from providing care and treatment to patients who are under the age of 60 days. She will also not be allowed to supervise physician assistants or advanced practice nurses and must reimburse the medical board for its costs of investigation and enforcement — $4,858.75. The settlement agreement outlines other restrictions and responsibilities.
Dr. Hall agreed to the stipulated settlement and disciplinary order in August 2022, according to the documents and it became effective Dec. 30. The documents may be viewed online at bit.ly/3vQioAB.
