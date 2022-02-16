Kent Kroeger, Tehachapi’s police chief since June 2014, will not retire after all.
Earlier this year a spokesperson said Kroeger planned to retire on April 1 and the city had engaged a recruitment firm to find a replacement.
But in a Wednesday news release, the city announced that Kroeger has rescinded his retirement and will remain in the position.
“After careful consideration and discussions with city leaders, community members, law enforcement leaders and most importantly my family, I have made the decision to rescind my planned retirement,” Kroeger said in the release. “I feel an obligation to continue to serve the city of Tehachapi and lead the Tehachapi Police Department into the future.”
According to the city release, several qualified candidates applied for the position, but “the challenges surrounding the law enforcement profession were apparent during the search process.”
“I recognize the current challenges facing the law enforcement profession, our police department, and the challenges faced by our community,” the chief noted in his statement. “I am committed to working closely with our city leaders, department members, and community members to meet these challenges and ensure the residents of Tehachapi remain safe. I am honored to continue to serve as your police chief.”
City Manager Greg Garrett said he is pleased to retain the chief’s services, and attributed an 11.5 percent reduction in FBI Part I crimes reported in 2021 compared to 2020 to Kroeger.
“In addition, as the state of California continues to make criminal prosecution more difficult, Kroeger’s efforts and familiarity with the city and advocacy for local control of law enforcement will be of tremendous value to the residents,” Garrett said.
The city hired Kroeger in June 2014 to replace Jeff Kermode, who had been with the city since November 2006 and was in charge of a revival of the police department in 2007. The city had previously operated its own police department but had disbanded it and contracted with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for a number of years.
Kroeger also supervised the 2016 move of dispatch services from Bear Valley Police Department to TPD. That same year, the Tehachapi Police Foundation was created. The organization was founded to raise public awareness and community support for the TPD and has raised thousands of dollars to purchase equipment and supplies to assist the department.
Most recently, Kroeger worked for more than a year to develop three ordinances dealing with code enforcement that were approved by the Tehachapi City Council earlier this year.
“Chief Kroeger has revitalized the Tehachapi Police Department and continues to be a law enforcement leader in Kern County, and we are thrilled to retain his services,” Garrett said, adding that the chief “works constantly on the safety of our residents, being a mentor to sworn officers and staff and ensuring that our city is safe even amongst unrealistic expectations from Sacramento.
“We are lucky to have him and even luckier that he has decided to remain with our department for the foreseeable future,” the city manager said.
A longtime resident of Tehachapi, Kroeger previously served 26 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and was a lieutenant at that department’s Lancaster station when he took the police chief job. A graduate of Portland State University with a bachelor of science degree, he holds a master’s in criminal justice with a concentration in crime prevention and crime analysis from the University of Cincinnati.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
