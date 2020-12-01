Tehachapi Police are looking for four men who burglarized the T-Mobile Store in the 1000 block of West Valley Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Four men rushed into the the store during business hours and stole several thousand dollars' worth of property, TPD said in a news release. The suspects forcibly removed cell phones from the secured displays.
The suspects were last seen running south through the parking lot.
TPD obtained surveillance footage of the incident and is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects, who are believed to have been involved in similar crimes in California, TPD's news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Machanic at 822-2222. Anonymous tips can be submitted at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/29/Tehachapi-Police-Department.
