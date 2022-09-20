The Tehachapi Police Department was recently recognized for its accomplishments in training and policy communication by Lexipol, a company that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments.
The company's Lexipol Connect program tracks departmental activity and TPD recently received “Gold Level” recognition for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring officers are trained on policies.
The Connect program tracks the Tehachapi Police Department on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management, Chief Kent Kroeger said in a news release.
"Policy, and regular training on policy, is crucial to the success of the department," Kroeger said. "We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety."
He added that the department's excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices.
Last year, Tehachapi Police Department personnel responded to more than 10,000 total incidents, the chief said. These incidents included calls for service, criminal investigations, requests for assistance, mental health crisis interventions, school safety and security incidents, code enforcement issues and officer-initiated activities, such as traffic stops and patrol checks.
"To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies," he said.
