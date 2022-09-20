City Council - chief.jpg

Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger addressed the City Council on May 2. The council approved his request for an $80,500 employee recruitment program to help meet the challenge of recruiting and retaining police officers.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi Police Department was recently recognized for its accomplishments in training and policy communication by Lexipol, a company that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments.

The company's Lexipol Connect program tracks departmental activity and TPD recently received “Gold Level” recognition for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring officers are trained on policies.