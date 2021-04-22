The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of April 12-18.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were possession of a controlled substance for sale and while armed, violation of domestic violence restraining order and possession of unlawful paraphernalia; domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, criminal threats, vandalism and violation of a domestic violence restraining order; and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
Officers handled a total of 194 incidents, including responding to 135 calls for service from the public and 59 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 21 reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.