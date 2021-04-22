Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 38F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.