The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of May 10-16.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were two arrests for resisting and battery on a police officer; bringing a controlled substance into a jail; and burglary. The nature of the fourth arrest was not given on the weekly report sent by the police department.
Officers handled a total of 243 incidents, including responding to 134 calls for service from the public and 109 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 26 reports.
