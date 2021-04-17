The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of April 5-11.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were spousal assault and felon in possession of a firearm; spousal assault, cruelty to a child, kidnapping, robbery and carjacking; and two felony warrants.
Officers handled a total of 187 incidents, including responding to 124 calls for service from the public and 63 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
