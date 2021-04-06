The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of March 29-April 4.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were resisting a police officer by force and carrying a concealed dirk/dagger; and a felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 193 incidents, including responding to 127 calls for service from the public and 66 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 23 reports.
