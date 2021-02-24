The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 15-21.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were two instances of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one of cruelty to a child and inflicting injury on a child.
Officers handled a total of 164 incidents, including responding to 98 calls for service from the public and 66 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 32 reports.
