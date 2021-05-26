The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of May 17-23.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were two arrests for unlawful possession of tear gas; two arrests on felony warrants; and carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered handgun.
Officers handled a total of 243 incidents, including responding to 94 calls for service from the public and 100 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.
