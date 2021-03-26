The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and nine people on suspected felonies during the week of March 15-21.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were grand theft of a firearm and receiving known stolen property; assault with a deadly weapon; elder abuse; and four people were arrested on felony warrants. The nature of the other two felonies was not disclosed on a TPD weekly report.
Officers handled a total of 179 incidents, including responding to 146 calls for service from the public and 43 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 34 reports.
