The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of April 26-May 2.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were two arrests for cruelty to a child; two arrests for possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime; corporal injury to a spouse and threatening to commit a crime; and felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 201 incidents, including responding to 110 calls for service from the public and 91 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
