The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 20 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 22-28.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were two instances of possession of a stolen vehicle; cruelty to a child; maintaining a place for illegal sales of controlled substances; and a felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 172 incidents, including responding to 101 calls for service from the public and 71 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.
