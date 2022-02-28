Lana Epshteyn, a Tehachapi resident since 2008, left her native Ukraine in 1995 but still has friends and acquaintances in the now war-torn country.
For several days after hearing of the Russian invasion, Epshteyn couldn’t sleep, she said.
“It’s really unbelievable,” she said of the invasion. “I just cried.”
Her spirits were lifted Sunday afternoon when she went grocery shopping in Tehachapi and noticed a small group of people with posters of Ukraine’s flag.
“I started crying and I knew I had to (join them),” she said. She took time to get a traditional Ukranian headdress to wear. It’s adorned with flowers including sunflowers, the national flower. A friend from Ukraine who visited last year brought it to her.
Initially, Epshteyn was prepared for the worst, but reports of Ukranians standing up to Russian troops have given her hope.
“They're still holding on,” she said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon. “I thought it would be impossible because everyone knows Russia has a big army. But I have hope that they could (prevail).”
On Monday, after very heavy bombing, one friend texted, “We are alive.”
“Just looking at that line, I started to cry,” she said. “What kind of a message is that?”
Sunday’s rally
Bear Valley Springs resident Kathy Kneer had not previously met Epshteyn and did not know any Ukranian people lived in the Tehachapi area when she was inspired to organize Sunday afternoon’s rally. She said about 30 people participated, although not all at the same time.
“People came and went, some for just 15 minutes, some just wanted to stand there,” she said. “Some just pulled into the parking lot, others honked as they passed by. One person had just got off work from Save Mart, went back in and bought brownies (for the group). People were touched by what we were doing. That's why we wanted to do it.
“For the people who were there, our hearts are breaking for what's happening in Ukraine,” she said. “This is the first time I can think of that an attack of this magnitude is being made on completely innocent people — people who voted for democracy.”
Sunday’s rally was planned quickly, Kneer said. But she was pleased with the response and hopes more people will turn out for another event set for Thursday, March 3.
“We are a community of caring people who collectively care,” she said. “We didn’t know anyone from Ukraine until Lana showed up. We just wrapped our arms around her and said ‘we’re with you, we feel your pain.’”
The event planned for Thursday will be at Railroad Park in downtown Tehachapi, she said, for about an hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will include a prayer vigil and ministers from local churches of all denominations will be invited, Kneer said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
