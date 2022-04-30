The city of Tehachapi’s “Adopt-A-Pole” program has returned, giving residents an opportunity to show off their pride and patriotism for America by adopting a pole where a U.S. flag will be on display during the summer months and for holiday decorations on display during the winter months.
According to Key Budge, community engagement specialist, the city has approximately 100 decorative lampposts available for adoption along Tehachapi Boulevard, on Mill Street near Highway 58 and on Green, Robinson, Curry and F streets.
The Adopt-A-Pole program offers annual sponsorships for $100. Sponsoring a pole includes a personalized decal that is placed on the decorative lamppost to display the name of the participating sponsor, or to indicate a dedication to a certain person or party per the sponsor’s request. Logos (if provided in PDF format) are encouraged and may be submitted with the sponsorship form or sent by email to gdelgado@tehachapicityhall.com.
U.S. flags will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day, or for as long as weather permits. Winter decorations are on display from November through January.
For more information, call Grace at 661-822-2200, ext. 103. Applications are online at TehachapiNews.com or from City Hall.
— Claudia Elliott
