Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 4:05 pm
Friday night’s awards dinner, sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News, is sold out, according to Chamber President Jeanette Pauer.
The “Tehachapi’s Finest" awards program has been held for more than 30 years.
In addition to the new category of Nonprofit of the Year, the program honors the Citizen of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.
This year the Nonprofit of the Year is the Tehachapi Warrior Boosters Club. Citizen of the Year is Dal Bunn. Small Business of the Year is Canine Creek. And Large Business of the Year is BHE Renewables.
