The last vestige of the venerable Sears brand will be gone from Tehachapi by the end of January. Arthur and Julie Jackson on Dec. 22 announced the pending closure of the Sears Hometown Store in a Facebook post. The store is located at 835 Tucker Road, next door to Save Mart.
“It has been such a pleasure getting to know the good people of the community this last year,” the post read. “We felt very welcomed as the new owners of your Hometown Sears store. It is with regret that we inform you we will be closing our doors by the end of January. Sears has filed bankruptcy and will be liquidating all remaining stores.”
The Jacksons bought the local store early this year from Dan Jackson who had owned it for about 25 years. Arthur Jackson said he worked for Dan Jackson — who is not related — about 20 years ago when he was first dating his wife. Arthur Jackson later went to work for Southern California Edison and the family embarked on their new business venture this year with no idea its tenure would be so short.
The Sears brand is a remnant of Sears, Roebuck and Co., founded in 1892 as a mail order company. By 1925 the company had retail locations in major cities across the country and it eventually grew to become the world’s largest retailer. But by 1990 it lost that claim to Walmart and in 1993 discontinued its famous catalog. In the early 2000s, Kmart — then the second largest retailer — acquired Sears and the merged company was renamed Sears Holdings Company. Competition from the internet and other factors eventually led to the demise of most operations, with the affiliate Sears Hometown Stores, Inc., surviving until its own bankruptcy filing this month.
In Tehachapi, Sears first had a physical presence when John and Judy Rombouts opened a catalog store at The Stockyard in downtown Tehachapi in the early 1970s. At the time, a Montgomery Ward catalog store operated around the corner on Green Street. Downtown was the core shopping area in the community with a drug store, variety store, jewelry store and two small department stores.
Shopping began to expand in the late 1970s and 1980s, first to Old Town and then to new centers built on Tucker Road where the Hometown Sears store is located. In more recent years, Home Depot, Walmart and Tractor Supply have added to local shopping availability.
On Thursday, as news began to spread, shoppers visited the store looking for bargains and local residents expressed dismay in Facebook posts.
For his part, Arthur Jackson said there will be a silver lining — great deals as the store liquidates its inventory. All kinds of home goods and tools fill the store, ranging from vacuum cleaners and yard maintenance equipment to major appliances.
“We still have a large selection of items in stock but will not get any replenishment,” he said. “We cannot order and all sales will be final.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.