Sears Tehachapi.jpg

Tehachapi’s Hometown Sears store will close at the end of January. Not the local store, but the parent company that supplies its merchandise, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Dec. 12, triggering the closure. 

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The last vestige of the venerable Sears brand will be gone from Tehachapi by the end of January. Arthur and Julie Jackson on Dec. 22 announced the pending closure of the Sears Hometown Store in a Facebook post. The store is located at 835 Tucker Road, next door to Save Mart.

“It has been such a pleasure getting to know the good people of the community this last year,” the post read. “We felt very welcomed as the new owners of your Hometown Sears store. It is with regret that we inform you we will be closing our doors by the end of January. Sears has filed bankruptcy and will be liquidating all remaining stores.”