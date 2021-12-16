Schools in Tehachapi Unified School District remained closed on Dec. 16 due to the aftermath of a snowstorm that first closed schools mid-day on Dec. 14.
"Due to the low overnight temperatures and the overwhelming presence of ice throughout TUSD campuses, all TUSD schools will remain closed today, Dec. 16," the district said in a notice posted on its website.
The closure means there is only one possible school day remaining before schools begin winter break from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.
—Claudia Elliott
