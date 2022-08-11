Yes, we’re barely past the middle of summer but the new year began at most Tehachapi schools on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Tehachapi Unified School District welcomed students back to school at Tehachapi High, Jacobsen Middle School, the district’s three elementary schools and a brand-new school — the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy.
Also known as TILA (pronounced tee-la), the district’s newest school provides a blended program of in-person instruction and homeschooling, supporting K-12 students with flexible scheduling and personalized instruction.
Director Bonny Porter was on hand on the first day of school to offer a brief tour of a portion of the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 Snyder Ave., that has been set up to house the program.
Classrooms and a cafeteria are available to students, along with an outdoor play area. (Classrooms for Cerro Coso Community College are in another area of the education center.)
“We had a great start to the school year,” Superintendent Stacey Laron-Everson said late Wednesday afternoon. “Our teachers and staff have worked very hard to prepare for students' return. There were many smiling faces including students, parents and teachers. It was extra special to welcome students back without a mask requirement and also to be able to open schools up and invite parents and family members to escort their younger children to class.”
Although masks aren’t required, they are recommended and available. And there was evidence at local schools of reminders to use hand sanitizers and noting that areas are disinfected regularly.
“I am grateful for our TUSD team and their dedication to our students,” Larson-Everson noted. “We hope all TUSD students will have an engaging school year filled with fun as well as academic success.”
Among changes at local schools this year — there are new principals at Cummings Valley Elementary School and Tompkins Elementary School. Taylor Marquesen is the new principal at Cummings Valley and Clair Rhea is the new principal at Tompkins.
Enrollment figures were not available, but are expected to be reported at the next meeting of the district’s school board at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St.
Other local schools
Valley Oaks Charter School students will begin classes on Aug. 17. Back to school orientation at Mojave River Academy in Tehachapi is on Aug. 26. Classes begin on Aug. 29 at Heritage Oak School.
Registration is in progress for Cerro Coso Community College and classes begin on Aug. 22. New and returning students are invited to a “Snow Cone Social” at the Tehachapi campus, 126 S. Snyder Ave., from to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
