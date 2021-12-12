The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, along with the combined choruses from the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and the Antelope Valley Master Chorale, brought the audience to their feet in applause and appreciation at the end of their Friday evening performance.
The evenings concert featured several solos by chorus singers. In addition to Handel’s “Messiah,” there were selections from Gustav Hoist's “Christmas Day” and Gerald Finzi's" “In Terra Pax.
The evening's musical performance was under the baton and musical leadership of David Newby. This is his 22nd year as the music director for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. Newby is also the artistic director of the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus is under the direction of Sandy Adams.
