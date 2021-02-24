The city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and Houchin Community Blood Bank teamed up on 17 blood drives in 2020, collecting 594 units of blood that stayed in Kern County.
The city announced those numbers Wednesday, and noted that 54 people donated during the most recent drive, on Feb. 18. One unit of blood can save three lives.
Find out about blood, platelet and plasma donation at HCBB.com. Tehachapi regularly holds blood drives and expects to schedule one for March.
