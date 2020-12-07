Tehachapi Unified School District has suspended in-person services for all students "due to a current strain on staffing capacity," according to a letter dated Monday and posted on the school district's website.
The letter signed by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson says students will now be in a virtual learning mode.
"In-person services will return as soon as we can ensure adequate staffing and safely support our students and staff," the letter states. "This temporary pause will not impact the District's reopening plans and is not a result of the tier status of Kern County or California's Stay-at-Home orders. During California's current orders, schools are permitted to remain open."
The letter states school offices and the district office will be closed to in-person services, but can be reached by phone or email. It says those with questions can contact their students' teachers or school site.
"Once the District ensures proper staffing at all sites, students who were receiving in person instruction and services will return to their blended in-person and virtual schedules," the letter states. "The District will continue implementing the Reopening Schools Plan and continue moving forward towards all students having the option to receive some level of in-person instruction and services."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.