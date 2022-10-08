Tehachapi wine growers have started harvesting their grapes. Triassic Vineyards had its harvesting crew out before dawn on Thursday morning.
The eight-member team of experienced grape pickers harvested nearly five tons of Viognier grapes by noontime. The pickers were to return Saturday or Sunday to harvest the red varieties for an additional yield of seven to eight tons.
“There is a narrow harvesting window for wine grapes and only so many experienced pickers to work these harvests,” said Triassic owner Jim Arnold. His picking crews return annually, having serviced his vineyard the last three years.
The Triassic Viognier from this year's harvest should be ready for purchase around July of next year and the reds about 24 months from now.
Other Tehachapi Valley vineyards will also harvest their grapes over the weekend. Grapes are picked in the early morning hours, then loaded into cool temperature-controlled trucks for transport to various wine-making facilities across the state.
