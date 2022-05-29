Western Swing Out dancers held their fifth annual Tehachapi dance event over Memorial Day weekend.
Over 300 dancers, along with 18 swing bands supplying the music, were in town for three days of dancing at the VFW Post on Tehachapi Boulevard. Dancing started around noon each day and the last band played till midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Many dancers were dressed in stylish period clothing from the 20s into the late 40s, a period in which Swing Dancing was at its height across the nation.
In honor of that period vintage, clothing vendors were on hand and a fashion show along with a contest to recognize the best dressed was held on Sunday afternoon. A car show was added this year, staged just down the street at the Park n Ride Lot, also on Sunday.
Saturday afternoon featured a Best Boot Contest along with a whiskey and tequila tasting event. Saturday evening featured a burlesque show review inside the VFW. All the while the bands continued to play music for the swing dancers entertainment in the patio area. Dance lessons on both Saturday and Sunday were held across the street at the Four Seasons Cafe patio.
Monday, many of the costumed dancers will be seen at the end of the Memorial Day Parade as they make their way to the Tehachapi City Park and the Memorial Day Ceremony. After the ceremony, they'll have a band on site and swing dance the afternoon away.
