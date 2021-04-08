Houchin Community Blood Bank will host a Tehachapi-wide blood drive in the city of Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
It will be held at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s West Park, 490 W. D St.
Individuals who would like to reserve a time to donate are asked to use this link: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6142
To help save even more time, fill out the donor questionnaire on the day of the event (must be day of the donation) at HCBB.com and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan.
Forty-two people donated during the March 30 event in Tehachapi. Everyone who donated blood at the February event is eligible to donate April 29, according to a city news release.
Information on becoming a blood, platelet and plasma donor can be found at HCBB.com. One unit of blood can help save up to three lives.
“We are very happy to help coordinate these blood drives every month in Tehachapi. The fact that each blood donation stays right here in Kern County is a motivator for some,” wrote Key Budge, event coordinator for the city of Tehachapi.
Walk-ins the day of the event will be welcomed, with priority going to those who have a reservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.