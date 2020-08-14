Houchin Community Blood Bank will join forces again with the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District for a communitywide blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began in March, these three organizations have worked together on two communitywide blood drives each month. Tehachapi residents have been donating blood consistently, helping local hospitals meet the need for blood.
Donors can also receive free COVID-19 testing from their blood donation.
The blood bank will bring multiple buses to ensure social distancing to the TVRPD West Park parking lot located at 490 W. D St.
Walk-ups will be accepted as all reserved times have been filled.
You can also fill out the donor questionnaire online the day of the blood drive to save time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.