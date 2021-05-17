Houchin Community Blood Bank will return to the city of Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
The Tehachapi-wide blood drive will be held at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District’s West Park located at 490 W. D St.
Individuals interested in reserving a time to donate are asked to log in at connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/6143.
“Each month, our Tehachapi residents come out and roll up a sleeve to help others in our community. During the pandemic 594 people donated a unit of blood, potentially saving nearly 1,800 Kern County lives," said Key Budge, event coordinator. "That number is staggering."
According to Budge, more than 120 people have donated blood this year during the February, March and April blood drives.
Donors can also fill out the questionnaire on the day of the event (must be day of the donation) from home at HCBB.com and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan and save a few minutes.
Walk-ins on the day of the event will be welcomed, with priority going to those who have a reservation.
Information on becoming a blood, platelet and plasma donor can be found on their website at HCBB.com.
