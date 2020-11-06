Houchin Community Blood Bank will work with the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District on a Tehachapi-wide blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
“Donating blood has a special place in my heart. My mother had a heart attack and needed blood. Because the community donated blood, my mom’s life was saved,” Tehachapi Councilman Michael Davies said in a city news release.
All blood donations made to HCBB remain in Kern County. Blood donations save lives; people need blood following severe accidents, surgery, cancer and severe anemia.
“Our most recent blood drive on Oct. 27 in Tehachapi saw 34 people donate blood, meeting our goal again. Remember every unit of blood could save up to three lives,” wrote Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi and the event coordinator.
HCBB will bring a bus to the TVRPD West Park parking lot located at 490 W. D St.
This will be the 12th blood drive these three organizations have worked together on since March. Blood donors are eligible every 60 days from the time of the donation. The December dates in Tehachapi will be Dec. 8 and 18.
You can also fill out the donor questionnaire online the day of the blood drive to save time and you can reserve a time at https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5972.
