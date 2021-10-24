There is a new emphasis being put on litter removal and community cleanup projects headed up by Caltrans through the Clean California program. Joseph Reidhead from Caltrans District 9 came into the TehachaPod studios to talk about the programs and opportunities now available by this $1 billion program the state of California is funding.
In Season 2, Episode 105, Reidhead explains how the Adopt-A-Highway program is being revitalized with funding opportunities for nonprofit groups locally who wish to adopt a section of Highway 58 and 202 in the Tehachapi area.
Groups can receive $250 monthly for picking up litter in their adopted areas. Caltrans is also working with communities on free dump days and other events with the goal of keeping California Clean!
All the details on the Clean California program can be heard on the TehachaPod podcast including contact information to get involved.
We also talk about upcoming Tehachapi community events through the fall and into winter season. Trunk or Treat in Downtown Tehachapi, holiday decorations, Christmas Tree Lighting and the 2nd annual Holiday Decorating Contest has expanded and the details are on the podcast.
The award-winning TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features City Manager Greg Garrett, Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe and Key Budge, community engagement specialist as the hosts.
