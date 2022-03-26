Two episodes focused on economic development were recently added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement for the city of Tehachapi.
Topics covered in the episodes were:
• John-Paul “J.P.” Lake, the executive director of B3K Prosperity, shares information about economic opportunities in Kern County and specifically in East Kern in the season 3, episode 10 podcast. Lake explains how his group is focused on creating 100,000 quality jobs over the next 10 years in Kern County. He explains how they are going to focus on four primary areas for economic growth. He feels there are excellent opportunities for entrepreneurs and those in the skilled labor fields.
• Richard Chapman, president and CEO of the Kern Economic Development Corp., is featured in season 3, episode 11. Chapman talked about an opportunity for all ages with the STEMposium that will take place on April 1 in Kern County. He also discussed eastern Kern County opportunities in the energy sector and other areas of interest for individuals and businesses working with Kern EDC in our area, as well as educational opportunities and fields for those about to enter the work arena or exploring a change in career fields.
Links to the podcast are available on the city’s website, www.LiveUpTehachapi.com.
