The most recent episodes (91-93) of the TehachaPod podcast cover services provided for the disabled community with the Independent Living Center of Kern County, donating blood with Houchin Community Blood Bank, and NASA representatives talking about the upcoming Star Gazing Party at the Tehachapi Airport.
In Episode 91, Dale Hawkins and Lauren Hollen who are NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors, stop by the TehachaPod studios to talk about the Saturday, Sept. 11 Star Gazing Party. As NASA/JPL Solar System ambassadors, Hawkins and Hollen have created an event held every three years at Aviator Park at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport for beginners of astronomy.
The event has several activities for children to get them excited about looking into the night sky through telescopes. Telescopes will be provided by community volunteer astronomers who want to share their passion with families. Hawkins and Hollen explained this is a perfect first-time event for children. Local aviators from the Tehachapi Society of Pilots will have airplanes on display, perfect for that Instagram moment.
On Sept. 11, all the planets will be visible in the night sky. The Star Gazing Party, “A Chorus of Planets,” is a free event and begins at 6:30 p.m., ending at 10 p.m.. Parking is available at East I and Hayes streets.
Episode 92 features Rachel Parlier from Houchin Community Blood Bank, who stopped by the TehachaPod studios to talk about why it is important to donate blood, platelets and plasma. Parlier explains how these different blood products save lives and what type of patient uses the different blood products.
We talk about the journeys of patients who have received blood products, including Kern County resident 17-year-old Tatum De Montmorency (#TeamTatum) from Bakersfield, who is battling leukemia.
Houchin Community Blood Bank has mobile drives every month in the greater Tehachapi area including the city of Tehachapi. We partner with Houchin and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District for a drive every 60 days. You can get more information on donating blood at HCBB.com.
Episode 93 featured the Independent Living Center of Kern County (ILCKC), a nonprofit organization that provides services and programs for community members with disabilities. We talk to Jan Lemucchi from ILCKC about some of the programs and she shares some of the success stories from their clients who have benefited.
Lemucchi gives us some emergency preparedness tips for all to consider as we approach the PSPS and wildfire season in Tehachapi. Go to ILCofKernCounty.org.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Greg Garrett (city manager), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Key Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts. Find a link on our website, LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.