Recently released episodes of TehachaPod feature interviews with the Tehachapi High School Booster Club, and a conversation with Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
In episode 94 of TehachaPod, Corey Costelloe becomes the interviewee as a THS alumni and member of the Warrior Board of Directors. Costelloe gets into detail about how the booster club supports the THS student athletes throughout the year. He explains how they could use community volunteers and how we all can support the program through their individual and business membership program. For more information on supporting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Booster Club, check out their website: THSBoosters.com.
Ashley Krempien and Corey Torres from TVRPD visit TehachaPod in episode 95 and talk about the upcoming programs and events planned for Tehachapi. Krempien and Torres talk about the skatepark and how it should be finished and ready to ride by the end of the year.
TVRPD’s adult co-ed softball program that is currently underway is a huge success with more teams playing than ever before. TVRPD also has 5K running events, an 18- & 40-mile T-Town Bike Ride planned, and in October the Brews on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival will be held at West Park. Registration and tickets can be purchased at www.TVRPD.org.
To hear the conversations with the THS Boosters and TVRPD, check out the TehachaPod podcast. It's as easy as clicking on the link. https://www.iheart.com/podcast/263-tehachapod-62392602/
Future episodes are to feature conversations with Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features City Manager Greg Garrett, Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Key Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts. Find a link on our website LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
