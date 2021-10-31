TehachaPod's Season 2, Episode 107 breaks down how the In-N-Out recruitment video came together and what the goals of it were. Almost as soon as the video was published, it took off, becoming viral in the coming days. The video reached In-N-Out executives and more than half a million people on the city of Tehachapi social media platforms.
The TehachaPod crew also talks about other activities and events that are coming up in the Tehachapi area. They also got a chance to talk to Caltrans District 9 about the upcoming winter season and how they plan to push information out to the public.
Listen at: https://www.stitcher.com/show/tehachapod; https://www.iheart.com/podcast/263-tehachapod-62392602/; https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tehachapod/id1505246980; or https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/
The award-winning TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Greg Garrett (city manager), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Key Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts. Find a link on our website www.LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
