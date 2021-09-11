On the latest TehachaPod, Season 2, Episode 97, we ask: “Where were you on September 11, 2001?” With the 20th anniversary of these tragic events that killed nearly 3,000 innocent Americans on that day, we found ourselves talking about how vivid the memories still are for us.
This episode recounts three memories from three people who were in obviously different stages of their lives 20 years ago. Key Budge was a first responder and shares his memories of where he was and reaction, Corey Costelloe was a college journalism student away from home living near military bases, and Tehachapi resident Dave Lashman was stationed at Andrews AFB near the Pentagon at the time.
We share our thoughts, memories, and feelings about 9/11 on the latest episode of TehachaPod. Click on the link https://open.spotify.com/episode/7EKqmc45RgOuoFR9IEFoQb?si=G39dXGlzRoWz9c5apl7iNg&dl_branch=1
TehachaPod is available on all podcasting platforms free of charge and is the official podcast for the city of Tehachapi. TehachaPod features Greg Garrett (city manager), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Key Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts. Find a link at LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
