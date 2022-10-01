Briefs - TehachaPod - Carhart.jpg

Linda Carhart of the Tehachapi Apple Festival was featured in a recent TehachaPod episode.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.

Budge provided highlights of the new episodes: