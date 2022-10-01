New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
Season 3, Episode 75 – Jay Schlosser from the city’s Development Services Department shares the latest information about AT&T cellular service in Tehachapi, why it may be taking longer for some city residents to receive Race Communications fiber internet and why there is difficulty receiving notifications from SCE on power outages.
Season 3, Episode 77 – Linda Carhart provides an update on the Tehachapi Apple Festival set for Oct. 15 and 16 and the Tehachapi Fall Carnival the same weekend.
Season 3, Episode 78 – Aaron Falk, Cristina Camacho and Teems Tulfo from the Kern Community Foundation share information about an upcoming event featuring Tehachapi nonprofit organizations. The Tehachapi Philanthropy event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Village Co. in downtown Tehachapi. Learn more about locally based nonprofits and how you can help. More information can be found at KernFoundation.org.
Season 3, Episode 76 & 79 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi shares information about the weekly entertainment, food choices and events at Tehachapi breweries and wineries.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
