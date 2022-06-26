New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 38 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in to talk about the weekly entertainment and events in Tehachapi’s breweries and wineries.
• Season 3, Episode 39 – Freelance writer Jon Hammond (Pen in Hand and Natural Sightings) stops by to talk about the historic 1952 Tehachapi earthquake. Hammond is a local historian with a flair for writing and is also very good at sharing local history. He has interviewed numerous people over the years regarding Tehachapi’s history including the earthquake event that leveled downtown Tehachapi. The quake was a 7.3 and a dozen people lost their lives. The 70th anniversary of the quake is July 21.
• Season 3, Episode 40 – Warden Brian Cates and Lt. Eric Barthelmes from California Correctional Institution talk to us about the Tehachapi prison’s $200 million budget and how it impacts us locally. They also share some new rehabilitative programs they have been involved in, including one being filmed as a documentary. You will learn a little more about life behind the walls of CCI.
• Season 3, Episode 41 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in again to talk about the weekly entertainment and events in Tehachapi’s breweries and wineries.
• Season 3, Episode 42 – Fourth of July activities lineup and AltaOne Federal Credit Union grows in Tehachapi. Stephanie Sievers, the CEO of AltaOne, comes on the show to talk about the credit union’s growing footprint in Tehachapi and how they can help small businesses and all of their members with new products. Corey Costelloe breaks down the all-day lineup of activities for the All American 4th of July Festival in Tehachapi.
In upcoming episodes, TehachaPod talks with Chris Estes and Madysen Rail regarding Canine Companions and Jeanette Pauer from the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will share information about all the events taking place throughout Tehachapi into early summer.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
