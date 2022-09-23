New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 70 – Jay Schlosser from the city’s Development Services Department discusses building standards in the city of Tehachapi and why the standards have been put in place.
• Season 3, Episodes 71 and 74 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi shares information about the weekly entertainment, food choices and events in our scenic Tehachapi breweries and wineries.
• Season 3, Episode 72 – Tehachapi Community Theatre Director David Stenstrom shares information about the upcoming production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville,” a Sherlock Holmes Mystery. The play kicks off the upcoming 2022-23 season and should be a lot of fun, according to Stenstrom. Baskerville opened Friday, Sept. 23, and runs through Oct. 9 at the BeeKay Theatre in Downtown Tehachapi.
• Season 3, Episode 73 – Film producer Thom Mills shares information about the documentary he produced for the Tehachapi Heritage League, “4:52, The Tehachapi Earthquake.” Mills talks about how it all came together and how he used all local resources to shoot the film. The short film made its debut at the Tehachapi Hitching Post Theatre.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
