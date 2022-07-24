Briefs - Tehachapod - Vince Fong.jpg

Assemblyman Vince Fong during records a TehachaPod episode about governmental activities in Sacramento.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.

Budge provided highlights of the new episodes: