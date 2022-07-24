New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 51 – Andrew Norton from the city’s Development Services Department shares the details of the water line maintenance project underway on Cherry Lane between Tucker and Hickory. Norton explains how the project came together and the importance of closing the roadway completely during construction hours each day.
• Season 3, Episode 52 – Tehachapi City Council Recap, Finance Director Hamed Jones joins Corey Costelloe and Greg Garrett to talk about the recent sales tax measure proposed at City Council. They explain why the proposed measure was presented to council for consideration and the financial hurdles in the coming years that need to be addressed now.
• Season 3, Episode 53 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in to talk about the weekly entertainment, food choices and events at the scenic Tehachapi breweries and wineries.
• Season 3, Episode 54 – Assemblyman Vince Fong of California's 32nd Assembly District was in the studio to discuss some of the major issues he is dealing with in Sacramento including the budget, infrastructure investments, his criticism of the California High Speed Rail Authority and much more. Fong's district includes the city of Tehachapi and many surrounding communities.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
