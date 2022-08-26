New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 63 – Public Works Director Don Marsh provides updates on which roads will be worked on and when it all should begin.
• Season 3, Episodes 64 and 67 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi talks about the weekly entertainment, food choices and events in our scenic Tehachapi breweries and wineries.
• Season 3, Episode 65 – Wrapping up the Farmer’s Market in Downtown Tehachapi, Ashley Whitmore and Budge talk about how the annual Green Street event went this year and what to expect for next season.
• Season 3, Episode 66 – Development Services Director Jay Schlosser talks about CalTrans' plans to improve the safety of Highway 202 outside of the city, some projects wrapping up around town and a couple of projects about to start construction.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
