New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 43 – Canine Companions in Tehachapi is the featured topic. Madysen Rail and Chris Estes raise service dog puppies in Tehachapi. They came into the TehachaPod studio with two pups they are raising. They tell us how rewarding it is to help raise a puppy before it goes off to receive its final training and get paired with a person in need of a service dog. They explain the incredible things these pups will be able to do at the end of their training journey and why they volunteer to do it.
• Season 3, Episode 44 – Jeanette Pauer from the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce talks about all the upcoming business and community activities over the next several weeks in Tehachapi. She shares information about new grand openings and business growth along with what to expect from the Mountain Festival that she is putting together.
• Season 3, Episode 45 – Tehachapi has a new podcast, and this is a news formatted weekly show called “In the Loop.” We talk to Nick Tanaka, one of the co-hosts. He explains how and why it started and where they want to take the new podcast.
• Season 3, Episode 46 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in to talk about the weekly entertainment and events in Tehachapi’s breweries and wineries.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
— Claudia Elliott
