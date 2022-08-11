New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 57 – The upcoming Tehachapi Mountain Festival and community calendar update for August are discussed with Jeanette Pauer of the Greater Tehachapi Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Season 3, Episode 58 – Maddie Janssen, Sunrise 17 News anchor, talks about what it’s like to work in the TV newsroom and being a journalist who grew up in Kern County. She shares why she and her husband decided to raise their family in Tehachapi.
• Season 3, Episode 61 – Hamed Jones, Corey Costelloe and Budge answer questions that have come from the community regarding the city of Tehachapi’s sales tax measure on the November ballot and explain where voters can find additional information so everyone can make an informed decision.
• Season 3, Episodes 59, 60 and 62 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in to talk about the weekly entertainment, food choices and events at the scenic Tehachapi breweries and wineries.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
