New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of the new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 47 – Gale Caldwell of Tehachapi Valley Arts Association joins TehachaPod in the studio to talk about the different activities, events and contests TVAA has planned for the rest of the year. Caldwell talks about the association’s Gallery ‘N’ Gifts, how she and fellow artists help buy art supplies for children and how the community can get involved.
• Season 3, Episodes 48 and 51 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in to talk about the weekly entertainment, food choices and events in the scenic Tehachapi breweries and wineries.
• Season 3, Episode 49 – Mike and Michele Dorner share what it takes to be a winemaker in Tehachapi. The owners of Dorner Family Vineyards established the first winery in Tehachapi, and they talk about the science of making award-winning wines. Michele talks about how their Tuscan-themed wine tasting area came to be. It’s a conversation from the winemakers’ perspective and shows the hard work involved and how the wine industry is growing in Tehachapi.
• Season 3, Episode 50 – Kris Duke, a member of the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, is in the studio to talk about the upcoming season. Duke talks about the history of the symphony and how the community can enjoy upcoming concerts and performances. TSO is also looking for musicians and singers, with opportunities for youth and adults.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
